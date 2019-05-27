President Muhammadu Buharis Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, says Boko Haram has faded away and on the way out under his command.

While speaking during an interview on Channels TV's Sunrise Daily on Monday, May 27, 2019, Shehu said the president has done well to incapacitate the group since he was sworn in.

Even though Buhari declared in December 2015 that Boko Haram had been technically defeated, the group has carried out several deadly attacks since then, with an increase in the number of attacks on troops happening last year.

While speaking on Monday, Shehu said the eradication of the terrorist group cannot be promised by the government because terrorism is a global problem.

He said, "I can't promise you that Boko Haram will or will not be eradicated, but it's an ongoing challenge, globally. Even in the more advanced countries, more weaponised nations, it's still a challenge.

"The point we are making is that the attacks are still a far cry from the enormity of those attacks we had seen in the past. They have been greatly minimised and they are being pushed farther away from the national population."

Shehu also faulted the cheap availability of weapons in the country and across borders as a persistent problem fueling terrorism and other crimes in the country.

"Our security services are coming to terms with the fact that this is one area they have to tackle," he said.

Since Boko Haram's insurgency escalated in 2009, it has killed around 30,000 people and displaced millions in the northeast region, with its operations also extending to border countries like Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

Even though the powers of the Abubakar Shekau-led main faction of Boko Haram has been on the wane in the past couple of years, another faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), has grown in influence and carried out several savage attacks on military bases last year.