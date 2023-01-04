ADVERTISEMENT
Buhari's 2023 budget hopeless - Ezekwesili

Nurudeen Shotayo

Ezekwesili lamented a situation whereby the 2023 budget has a deficit larger than revenue by almost "N12.00 trillion".

Buhari signs 2023 budget: This comes a day after President Muhammadu Buhari signed the 2023 Budget of N21,83 trillion along with the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Bill into law.

The budget signing ceremony which took place at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, was witnessed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and other members of the Federal Executive Council.

Buhari highlights deficit: Speaking shortly after signing the document, the President vowed that his government would expedite critical infrastructure projects development as his tenure gradually winds down.

Buhari said the aggregate expenditure of the budget, which is N21.83 trillion bears an increase of N1.32 trillion over the initial executive proposal of N20.51 trillion.

Ezekwesili raises alarm: Reacting to the 2023 budget, Ezekwesili in a post on her Twitter page on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, bemoaned the deficit.

She also urged Nigerians to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the February 25 presidential election.

Ezekwesili's words:This is the summary of the HOPELESS Budget @MBuhari signed into law yesterday:

“Total Expenditure is N21.83 trillion.

“Total Revenue N9.73 trillion!

“The Budget has a deficit larger than revenue by almost N12.00 trillion! Tragic.

“You all better get your PVCs ready because…

