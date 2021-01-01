President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration is committed to securing the future of the nation's youth.

In his New Year's Day speech delivered in a national broadcast early on Friday, January 1, 2021, he said securing the future of youths is pivotal to securing the country.

The president noted that 2020 was a challenging year for the nation and especially for youths who embarked on nationwide protests against police brutality in October.

Despite numerous well-documented cases of high-handedness by authorities in cracking down on protesters, resulting in injuries and deaths, Buhari said in his Friday speech that his government commendably handed the protests.

The 78-year-old said all ongoing challenges of the nation's youthful population will be met with renewed determination in 2021 as youths need collective encouragement and support.

"Our young people are our most valuable natural resource, at home and abroad.

"Their ingenuity, creativity, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit is evident to all.

"Many of our young people are excelling in various spheres of life including sports, entertainment, information and communication technology, commerce and are globally recognized as achievers," the president said.

Buhari said his government will partner with the legislature to develop an enabling environment for Nigerian youths to express their creative energies.

He noted that such collaboration will create opportunities for them in fintech, agriculture, business process startups and in the entertainment industry.