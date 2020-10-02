The Nigerian leader, who expressed his sympathy in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday.

According to him, the incident of COVID-19 in the White House manifests the challenge posed by the pandemic across the world, and difficulty in containing the spread.

While wishing the American First Family speedy turnaround in their current health status, Buhari urged more compliance among Nigerians to protocols, and adherence to advice of medical doctors, particularly epidemiologists.