President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nigerians and the Muslim world on the New Year 1443 and the commemoration of the migration (Hijra) of Prophet Muhammad from Makkah to Madinah.
Buhari wishes Nigerians happy New Year based on Islamic calendar
Buhari urges Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of compassion, peace, and support for one another.
In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, the president urged all citizens to imbibe the lessons of compassion, peace, and support for one another.
"On the occasion of the Islamic New Year, and the commemoration of the Hijrah, I urge Muslims and other citizens to imbibe the lessons of compassion, peace, and support for one another. I wish all Muslims a blessed year," he said.
President Buhari urged Muslims to reflect on the importance and historic significance of the Hijrah and the overall teachings of the Holy Prophet and follow his examples.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs has declared Tuesday as the first day of the Islamic month of Muharram, which marks Prophet Muhammad's journey from Makkah to Medina in 622 AD.
