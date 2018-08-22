Pulse.ng logo
Buhari winning war against insecurity - Lai Mohammed

Buhari President winning war against insecurity, driven corruption under the table - Lai Mohammed

He said the president's impressive performance will earn him an easy victory in the 2019 presidential election.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has praised President Muhammadu Buhari's administration for winning the war against insecurity in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has praised President Muhammadu Buhari's administration for winning the war against insecurity in the country.

The minister said this during a media briefing in Oro, Kwara State on Tuesday, August 21, 2018.

"Once again, we have good news that the Federal Government's proactive steps have stopped the killings dramatically. The war against insecurity, we're winning," the minister said.

Mohammed's comments come on the back of criticism against the government for failing to curb insecurity in the country with violence claiming thousands of lives across the country in 2018 alone.

Buhari kicking corruption in Nigeria - Lai

Mohammed also commended President Buhari's administration for kicking corruption "under the table". According to him, the federal government has recovered millions and billions in looted funds and from tax evaders.

He said, "The fight against corruption has been unrelenting, without fear or favour. The administration has driven corruption under the table. Nigerians no longer celebrate the corrupt. Looters no longer sleep at night, as the long arm of the law closes in on them.

"This administration has embarked on institutional reforms to curb corruption. The diligent implementation of the treasury single account (TSA) has plugged the loopholes being exploited to steal public funds."

Buhari's government implementing projects everywhere

The minister also maintained that the current administration has been fair to all regions of the country by implementing infrastructural projects that will benefit the Nigerian people.

He said, "There is no one part of Nigeria today where road projects, power projects, water projects, agricultural projects are not going on and the whole country today has been turned into one mighty worksite and this is what we believe a government should do.

He was confident that the president's good works will earn him an easy victory in the 2019 presidential election.

