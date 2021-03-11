The Federal Government says it is committed to cracking down with military force on bandits, but is also open to negotiating peace with the responsible ones.

Armed groups have been terrorising the country, especially in the north, over the past couple of years, killing thousands and abducting thousands more for ransom.

Some governors in the north have resorted to granting asylums and awarding compensation to bandits that have surrendered their arms, but the programme has been controversial.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, at a media briefing on Thursday, March 11, 2021 said the bandits are unreliable for such peace deals, and should rather be destroyed with full force.

He said negotiating with the criminals makes the government appear weak and incapable, and that their grievances are not legitimate.

However, he said the government will not completely rule out dialogue with the responsible ones that are open to peace.

He said, "Basically, what the government wants to rely upon is to deal with this issue by using all the military and intelligence assets at its disposal to eliminate these people.

"If along the line, some of them are ready to come out and talk and negotiate.

"When the time comes, we'll do that, but for now we can't keep on dwelling on 'Let's dialogue'."

Monguno noted that developed countries have had to deal with similar issues in the past, and that it's always important to assert the government's will.

The NSA said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration will not be blackmailed by armed groups and their sponsors.

With the president's blessing, Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, this week gave bandits in his troubled territory two months to repent and key into his peace initiative, or face military action.

The president has in the past warned governors against rewarding the bandits with ransoms and compensation so as not to encourage more people to consider the same path.