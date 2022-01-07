RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari will leave Aso Rock 'in a blaze of glory' - Femi Adesina

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Adesina is happy Buhari has escaped many prophecies of doom to last this long.

Femi Adesina with President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
Femi Adesina with President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari's media aide, Femi Adesina, says the incumbent will retire in a blaze of glory when his tenure ends next year, contrary to the expectations of his critics.

Recommended articles

The 79-year-old has endured nearly seven years of doubts about his ability to ride out his full term in Aso Rock owing to a lot of personal challenges.

His frequent trips to London to treat an undisclosed illness especially heightened concerns about his capacity to lead, and likelihood that he could die.

He also had to battle widespread rumours years ago that he had actually died and been replaced by a body double dubbed Jubril from Sudan.

Adesina, in an article published on Thursday, January 6, 2022 condemned the 'futurists, prospectivists, and foresight practitioners' who had predicted Buhari would not last this long.

"Many times, they have virtually killed him. Many other times, they have deposed him through the 2019 election. They have foreseen sickness, death, empty seat at the Presidential Villa.

"But year after year, month after month, President Buhari continues to do his duty to the country, and to his family. He remains constant like the Northern Star," he boasted.

Adesina expressed confidence his principal will finish his second term in office and retire to his native Daura to tend to his cattle.

"That is the prayer of millions of good people. Let no so-called prophet attempt to hoodwink or browbeat us to the contrary," he concluded.

President Buhari himself in a TV interview aired on Thursday expressed hope that Nigerians judge his administration fairly when he leaves office on May 29, 2023.

He said he doesn't expect appreciation, but wants acknowledgement that he tried his best.

Nigeria's economy has terribly struggled under his administration, with inflation and unemployment figures reaching record highs last year.

Security challenges also remain a constant, but he promised Nigerians in two different interviews this week he'll leave the country in a more secure state when he hands over to his successor.

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria logs 791 new COVID-19 infections, 8 deaths

Nigeria logs 791 new COVID-19 infections, 8 deaths

Tinubu, wife, mourn former Lagos Deputy Speaker, Adediran

Tinubu, wife, mourn former Lagos Deputy Speaker, Adediran

Buhari will leave Aso Rock 'in a blaze of glory' - Femi Adesina

Buhari will leave Aso Rock 'in a blaze of glory' - Femi Adesina

Jonathan's aide explains why ex-President visited Buhari in Aso Villa

Jonathan's aide explains why ex-President visited Buhari in Aso Villa

Nigerian community accuses South African Police of choking member to death

Nigerian community accuses South African Police of choking member to death

Gunmen attack police station with explosives, free detainees in Imo

Gunmen attack police station with explosives, free detainees in Imo

Buhari’s single biggest capital project sited in South-East, says Kalu

Buhari’s single biggest capital project sited in South-East, says Kalu

Again, Buhari vows to tackle security challenges before leaving office

Again, Buhari vows to tackle security challenges before leaving office

Nigeria Customs exceeds revenue target, hits N2.2trn in 2021

Nigeria Customs exceeds revenue target, hits N2.2trn in 2021

Trending

El-Rufai wants to bomb forests where bandits live

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, says a bombing campaign would only take months [Daily Trust]

State Police is not an option - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

Wike bans prostitution, nightclubbing in Rivers

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Twitter/@GovWike]

Second Niger bridge 78 per cent completed – FG

Second Niger bridge