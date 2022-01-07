Buhari will leave Aso Rock 'in a blaze of glory' - Femi Adesina

The 79-year-old has endured nearly seven years of doubts about his ability to ride out his full term in Aso Rock owing to a lot of personal challenges.

His frequent trips to London to treat an undisclosed illness especially heightened concerns about his capacity to lead, and likelihood that he could die.

He also had to battle widespread rumours years ago that he had actually died and been replaced by a body double dubbed Jubril from Sudan.

Adesina, in an article published on Thursday, January 6, 2022 condemned the 'futurists, prospectivists, and foresight practitioners' who had predicted Buhari would not last this long.

"Many times, they have virtually killed him. Many other times, they have deposed him through the 2019 election. They have foreseen sickness, death, empty seat at the Presidential Villa.

"But year after year, month after month, President Buhari continues to do his duty to the country, and to his family. He remains constant like the Northern Star," he boasted.

Adesina expressed confidence his principal will finish his second term in office and retire to his native Daura to tend to his cattle.

"That is the prayer of millions of good people. Let no so-called prophet attempt to hoodwink or browbeat us to the contrary," he concluded.

President Buhari himself in a TV interview aired on Thursday expressed hope that Nigerians judge his administration fairly when he leaves office on May 29, 2023.

He said he doesn't expect appreciation, but wants acknowledgement that he tried his best.

Nigeria's economy has terribly struggled under his administration, with inflation and unemployment figures reaching record highs last year.