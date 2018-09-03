Pulse.ng logo
Buhari will award contract for Corridor Railways before December

Buhari President will award contract for Eastern Corridor Railways before December, VON DG assures

Okechukwu gave the assurance in a speech he presented at the  annual World Igbo Congress (WIC) which was held in Nashville Tennessee in United States.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Osita Okechukwu play

Osita Okechukwu

(Daily Mail)

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu, has said that the  Muhammadu Buhari  administration will award the contract for Eastern Corridor Railways before December.

Okechukwu gave the assurance in a speech he presented at the  annual World Igbo Congress (WIC) which was held in Nashville Tennessee in United States.

Okechukwu’s speech was released to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Enugu.

He said  President Buhari has  embarked on massive critical infrastructure to reposition the country for rapid growth and transformation in order to meet 21 century challenges.

“The situation at home is not as bad as being painted and that all hope is not lost in Nigeria”, he said.

“Buhari’s Roads, Rail, Agriculture and Power (RRAP PROJECTS) is the most massive infrastructure development ever embarked upon in Nigeria.

“Without being immodest,  my understanding is that the Eastern Corridor Railways will be awarded before December  2018 and construction as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari will commence instantly.

“All hope is not lost as being painted; one can reassure my brothers and sisters here.

“Also, bearing in mind as well that some of the South-East governors are also doing their best to uplift the infrastructure and social amenities in the zone,’’ Okechukwu said.

“I am bold to say that the Federal Government is today constructing the Second  Niger Bridge on direct contract,  not Private Public Partnership,  and 69 other ancillary roads across the South-East as applicable in other geo-political zones.

“The construction of the Eastern Corridor Railways which will cover 18 states of the Federation will soon commence. Let nobody deceive you,’’ Okechukwu said.

The Chairman of WIC, Prof. Anthony Ejiofor, called on Ndigbo at home or abroad to commit themselves to the  development of  the homeland, “as no group will do it for us’’.

Ejiofor cited instances where Diaspora people liberated their home countries and appealed that “we cannot be an exception’’.

Dr Stella Nwokeji, a renowned medical consultant, in her presentation pleaded for the establishment of Emergency and Rescue Medic-aid.

She lamented that a lot of lives are on daily basis lost because of lack of emergency rescue and response plans,  especially in rural communities in the country.

The World Igbo Congress was attended by Amb. Sylvester Nsofor, Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States and his wife as well as Prof. Uzodimma Nwala, President of Ala-Igbo Development Foundation.

Other prominent participants were  Prof. Anthony Ejiofor, 2018 WIC Chairman; Dr Richard Nwachukwu, Secretary-General of WIC; Chief Ejike Ekwuazi, Host President and Event Planning Committee Chairman and Dr Innocent Ubakam, Chairman of Economic Development Committee.

There were also  Dr Ify Dike, Dr Luis Okonkwo, Mr Chudi Nnodu, Chief Sabi Nweke.

