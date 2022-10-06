RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari welcomes release of train hostages, urges military to sustain momentum

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his happiness and satisfaction, and that of the entire nation with the military as well as other security agencies on the safe release of the remaining 23 kidnapped train passengers.

The affected passengers were held in captivity by Boko Haram terrorists over six months ago.

Buhari expressed his appreciation in a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja, in reaction to the news of the safe release of the hostages, in line with his earlier directives.

“The nation owed the military and all other security and intelligence agencies a debt of gratitude for the successful conduct of the operation leading to the release of the hostages,” he said.

He affirmed that the agencies had shown outstanding capabilities that the whole world would not fail to take note of.

“This country’s Armed Forces are as good as any. Given needed support and encouragement as we have been doing, there is no task that they cannot accomplish.

“I commend them for this remarkable outcome,” the president said.

While expressing satisfaction with the successful deployment of both kinetic and non-kinetic processes leading to the eventual safe release of the remaining hostages, Buhari also congratulated the families of the victims for having them back alive.

According to him, the relief that comes to the nation arising from the closure of this unfortunate saga must be sustained at all times, all over the federation.

The president also credited his government for resolving the issue and the de-escalation of terrorism, banditry and kidnapping that surged recently, giving assurances that the efforts would be sustained.

News Agency Of Nigeria

