Buhari welcomes berthing of first Ship at Lekki Deep Sea Port

The president expressed his feelings in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Saturday in Abuja.

He also also congratulated all stakeholders in the maritime sector over the feat.

Buhari recalled that his approval of four new seaports in the country, including the Lekki Deep Sea port, was hinged on growing the economy.

According to him, the decision is also aimed at creating massive job opportunities, foreign investment inflows and trade facilitation.

He commended the staff and management in the nation’s maritime sector who are working round the clock to make the operationalisation of Lekki Deep sea port before the end of the year a reality.

The president reassured them of his commitment to sustain investments in these new assets.