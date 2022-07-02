RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari welcomes berthing of first Ship at Lekki Deep Sea Port

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Federal Ministry of Transportation and the Nigerian Ports Authority on the successful berthing of the first ship at Lekki Deep Sea port.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

The vessel, ZHEN HUA 28, delivered three Ship to Shores (STS) and 10 Rubber Tyre Gantries (RTG) cranes that will help in the evacuation of cargoes from vessels to the shore.

Recommended articles

The president expressed his feelings in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Saturday in Abuja.

He also also congratulated all stakeholders in the maritime sector over the feat.

Buhari recalled that his approval of four new seaports in the country, including the Lekki Deep Sea port, was hinged on growing the economy.

According to him, the decision is also aimed at creating massive job opportunities, foreign investment inflows and trade facilitation.

He commended the staff and management in the nation’s maritime sector who are working round the clock to make the operationalisation of Lekki Deep sea port before the end of the year a reality.

The president reassured them of his commitment to sustain investments in these new assets.

According to Buhari, the nation’s maritime and aquatic resources are critical to the livelihoods of Nigerians and Government will spare no effort in successfully harnessing the potential of the sector.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UN deputy chief, Amina Mohammed survives COVID-19

UN deputy chief, Amina Mohammed survives COVID-19

Buhari thanks Mayor of Lisbon for accommodating Nigerians fleeing Ukraine

Buhari thanks Mayor of Lisbon for accommodating Nigerians fleeing Ukraine

Osun poll: PDP will need 30 years to recover from defeat, Oyetola boasts

Osun poll: PDP will need 30 years to recover from defeat, Oyetola boasts

Nigeria, Portugal sign MoUs in diverse sectors

Nigeria, Portugal sign MoUs in diverse sectors

Kogi tertiary institutions won’t go on strike, Yahaya Bello vows

Kogi tertiary institutions won’t go on strike, Yahaya Bello vows

N600m Unilorin commercial poultry farm begins operations

N600m Unilorin commercial poultry farm begins operations

Buhari welcomes berthing of first Ship at Lekki Deep Sea Port

Buhari welcomes berthing of first Ship at Lekki Deep Sea Port

INEC worries over low PVC registration in Katsina State

INEC worries over low PVC registration in Katsina State

Police invade suspected IPOB hideout in Ebonyi, kill one

Police invade suspected IPOB hideout in Ebonyi, kill one

Trending

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, Immigration, 2 banks

Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu. [TheNation]

Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns as CJN

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad [NAN]

Atiku group fires back as Obasanjo admits mistake in picking running mate

2018 prophecies concern Obasanjo and Atiku

Academic qualifications: Arrest Tinubu within 48 hours, group tells IGP

Bola-Tinubu-