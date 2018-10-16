He says the current president won the highest number of votes in all the elections he's contested in.

A former United States Ambassador to Nigeria, John Campbell, has defended his assertion that President Muhammadu Buhari only lost the 2003, 2007 and 2011 presidential elections due to the rigging efforts of his opponents, insisting that he won the highest number of votes in those elections.

In "Nigeria: What Everyone Needs to Know", a book Campbell co-wrote with a former US intelligence community expert on Nigeria, Matthew Page, he claimed that Buhari was the presidential candidate who probably won the highest number of votes in the three elections but lost out due to rigging done by his opponents in power.

During an interview on Channels Television's "Diplomatic Channels" on Monday, October 15, 2018, he disclosed that spoke to sources who confirmed that those elections were rigged against Buhari.

He said, "I arrived at that conclusion by speaking to people who were intimately connected with the entire process. That included both individuals and also NGOs, both foreign-based and Nigerian-based.

"I think the rigging took place not so much at the actual polling places but rather where the results of the polling places were brought together."

When asked if he gathered his information from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), he said, "My contact with INEC tended to be entirely at the official level, I was ambassador then. That meant what INEC told me was essentially their official talking points."

Decades after ruling Nigeria as a military Head of State between 1983 and 1985, Buhari first contested to become Nigeria's democratic president in the 2003 presidential election but lost to then-incumbent president, Olusegun Obasanjo, coming second with 12,710,022 votes to Obasanjo's 24,456,140.

In the 2007 election, he came second again with 6,605,299 votes, falling several millions of votes behind to the 24,638,063 votes won by Umaru Musa Yar'Adua of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

In the 2011 presidential election, Buhari came second yet again with 12,214,853 votes behind then-incumbent president, Goodluck Jonathan, who won the election with 22,495,187 votes.

Buhari has done well in anti-corruption war

When asked what he thought of President Buhari's chances of winning re-election at the 2019 presidential election, Campbell said the president has fought corruption at the highest level.

He said, "For every incumbent, there is the issue of enormous challenges. As part of the electoral process, every candidate makes promises that tend to be aspirational, promises of what they hope to accomplish.

"One need only look at President Barack Obama or President Donald Trump in the United States to see exactly the same phenomenon.

"In my view, President Buhari's accomplishments have been an attack on corruption at the highest level."

Campbell was appointed as the United States Ambassador to Nigeria by President George W. Bush and served from May 20, 2004 to November 1, 2007.