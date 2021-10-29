Buhari warns supporters to stop doing 3rd term campaign for him

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari says he'll leave at the end of his second term as demanded by the constitution.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]
President Muhammadu Buhari has warned supporters to desist from campaigning for a third term for him.

The president's second and final term as a democratic leader ends in 2023, but some critics have expressed fears that he will attempt to elongate his stay in office.

Despite his repeated dismissal of such fears, some of his supporters, including elected lawmakers, have expressed support for his continued leadership.

Buhari, however, repeated his stance while meeting with Nigerians in Saudi Arabia on Friday, October 29, 2021 that he'll leave in two years as demanded by the constitution.

"I swore by the Holy Qur'an that I will serve in accordance with the constitution and leave when my time is up. No 'Tazarce' (tenure extension).

"I don't want anybody to start talking about and campaigning for unconstitutional extension. I will not accept that," he said.

The president said he'd like to use his remaining time in office to improve the lives of Nigerians.

He expressed concerns about the escalating insecurity in the north west region, and promised to bring the situation under control.

The 78-year-old called on citizens and critics to be fair to his administration and the achievements he claimed to have accomplished since his inauguration in 2015.

