'We've given them enough time,' Buhari vows to shock lawbreakers

Samson Toromade

Buhari says he won't tolerate destruction in Nigeria anymore.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari has warned those behind the escalation of violence in Nigeria that he will no longer tolerate unrest in the country.

The president in a statement on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 said a rude shock awaits those who have been attacking critical national infrastructure and destroying the country through promotion of insurrection.

"Insecurity in Nigeria is now mentioned all over the world. All the people who want power, whoever they are, you wonder what they really want.

"Whoever wants the destruction of the system will soon have the shock of their lives. We’ve given them enough time," he said.

The president's latest 'final warning' statement came after his meeting with the chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

The electoral commission has been hit with a string of attacks in Akwa Ibom, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, and Anambra last month alone, leading to the loss of numerous sensitive and non-sensitive electoral materials.

Yakubu told the president that 42 attacks on INEC offices in 14 states have been recorded since the 2019 general elections.

"From the pattern and frequency of the most recent attacks, they appear to be targeted at future elections.

"The intention is to incapacitate the Commission, undermine the nation's democracy and precipitate a national crisis," the INEC boss said.

Buhari, 78, vowed that his administration will ensure that the electoral commission is able to carry out its duties.

He said whoever is behind the attacks and the unrest in Nigeria wants his administration to fail, but that he'll continue to lead in accordance with constitutional provisions.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

