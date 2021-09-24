Buhari wants world leaders to urgently fight racism

The 78-year-old in his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, September 24, 2021 said the recent rise in racism globally is worrying.

He appealed for urgent engagement to check racial discrimination, xenophobia, and other related intolerance.

"We are beginning to forget our affirmation of the inherent dignity in the equal and inalienable rights of every individual as enshrined in the UN Charter.

"No society can claim to be free or just if it deprives anyone of these rights," he said.