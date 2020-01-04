President Muhammadu Buhari has on Friday, January 3, 2020, urged Nigerians to stop going abroad for medical treatment.

The President said, “Nigerians have suffered so much going abroad for medical treatment. This is not good for us and it must stop because we can’t afford it again.”

Buhari, who is fond of going to the United Kingdom for medical vacation said this during the inauguration and handover of a completed project to the management of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital in Abakaliki, Punch reports.

Represented at the event by the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Buhari said the project was executed to check flooding and gully erosion in the hospital.

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigerians need to stop going abroad for treatment. (PMNews)

According to Punch, the president said the siting of the project in Ebonyi State signalled an end to the era in the country where some parts of Nigeria were neglected as a result of corruption and favouritism.

He said, “We have paid very serious attention to the health of our people and will continue to do so. The projects you celebrate their completion today were seriously affecting the workings of this teaching hospital. But today, we can say their completion have started helping to improve on the performance and welfare of both the staff and patients of this hospital.

“I wish to use this medium to congratulate the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, and his team in the Ecological Fund Office; the project contractor, Messrs Amayaro Nigeria Limited, as well as the project consultant, Messrs Kanode and Associates Limited, for their commitment to ensuring timely and speedy completion of the project.”

Since 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari has traveled on several occasions to the United Kingdom for treatment.