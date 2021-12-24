RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari wants next president to secure Nigeria, grow economy

Buhari says whoever takes over from him should follow his steps to improve Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari hopes his successor builds on his administration's targets to secure Nigeria and improve the economy.

Nigeria has witnessed two historic economic recessions since the president assumed office in 2015, and insecurity has escalated and ravaged many parts of the country.

But Buhari said during a trip to Borno State on Thursday, December 23, 2021 that whoever takes over from him should follow his steps to improve Nigeria.

"I pray that the person that will take over from us will also follow the targets of securing the country and building the economy. Without securing the country, you cannot grow the economy," he said.

Buhari said Nigerians must acknowledge the state of the country before he assumed office before evaluating if progress has been made or not.

But under his government, unemployment and inflation rates have hit record levels over the past year, and the terrorism that used to be focused in the north east region has spread to the north west.

The 79-year-old promised on Monday that the military will 'come down hard' on the criminal elements terrorising the north west, a promise he has made many times in the past.

He said he'll continue to do his best to improve the country till his second term ends in May 2023.

"We have a great country and we thank God for giving us so much resources. But we need to develop our resources," he said.

