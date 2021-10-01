RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari wants more young Nigerians in leadership positions

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Buhari says he'll expand opportunities for youth participation in politics and governance.

President Muhammadu Buhari with NYSC corps members [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari with NYSC corps members [Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari says he wants more young Nigerians to occupy positions of authority and use their skills to help the country.

Recommended articles

The 78-year-old has had a testy relationship with Nigerian youths since he assumed office in 2015, infamously calling them lazy and entitled in 2018.

But he described them as the 'propellants' of the nation's present and future in his Independence Day speech on October 1, 2021.

The president said he's committed to expanding opportunities for their participation in politics and governance.

"​Recent appointments of young people into positions of authority and their track record so far, gives me confidence that we need to bring more of them into governance and this I promise to do," he said.

He noted specifically that he wants to ensure gender balance in appropriately positioning youths for leadership positions, by encouraging girl-child education, and empowering them with life skills and digital literacy skills.

The president said he also wants people living with disabilities considered in the implementation of his government's policies and programmes.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during sex

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during sex

'I got into trouble with the government because of #Endsars' - Davido tells Trevor Noah in new interview

'I got into trouble with the government because of #Endsars' - Davido tells Trevor Noah in new interview

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

El-Rufai blocks telco services, bans motorcycles in Kaduna to fight bandits

El-Rufai blocks telco services, bans motorcycles in Kaduna to fight bandits

Lawmaker Obanikoro wants domiciliary accounts of Nigerians shut down to save Naira

Lawmaker Obanikoro wants domiciliary accounts of Nigerians shut down to save Naira

Mercy Eke spoils herself with 2nd house as fans gift her a $10k scholarship to Harvard Business School for her 28th birthday

Mercy Eke spoils herself with 2nd house as fans gift her a $10k scholarship to Harvard Business School for her 28th birthday

Trending

Gunmen kill Dora Akunyili's husband in Anambra

Chike Akunyili (Daily Post)

Sanusi says Nigeria’s economy is about to collapse

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Lamido Sanusi (Council on Foreign Relations)

El-Rufai blocks telco services, bans motorcycles in Kaduna to fight bandits

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [KDSG]

NYSC asks corps members to get someone to pay ransom when kidnapped

NYSC Corps members on parade ground. (Guardian)