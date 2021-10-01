Buhari wants more young Nigerians in leadership positions

The 78-year-old has had a testy relationship with Nigerian youths since he assumed office in 2015, infamously calling them lazy and entitled in 2018.

But he described them as the 'propellants' of the nation's present and future in his Independence Day speech on October 1, 2021.

The president said he's committed to expanding opportunities for their participation in politics and governance.

"​Recent appointments of young people into positions of authority and their track record so far, gives me confidence that we need to bring more of them into governance and this I promise to do," he said.

He noted specifically that he wants to ensure gender balance in appropriately positioning youths for leadership positions, by encouraging girl-child education, and empowering them with life skills and digital literacy skills.