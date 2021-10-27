RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari wants debt relief for poor struggling countries

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Buhari says it's difficult for countries with debt burdens to invest in their citizens.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari has once again campaigned for poor developing countries to be granted relief on debt burdens to ease their fiscal challenges.

Recommended articles

The president said during his address at the Future Investment Initiative Summit in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 that it's difficult for those countries to invest in their citizens if they're dealing with crushing debt.

The 78-year-old said the situation has been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic which has increased the risk of deepening the debt portfolio of poor countries.

He said, "These nations increasingly allocate more and more resources towards external debt servicing and repayment at the expense of the health, education and other services that contribute to the overall well- being of their population."

Nigeria's debt portfolio has skyrocketed under the president rising from N12.12 trillion in June 2015, a month after he assumed office, to N32.92 trillion as of December 2020.

Buhari made a similar plea for debt relief, and cancellation, during his address at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg

7 weird things that happen during sex, and they're normal

7 weird things that happen during sex, and they're normal

3 important reasons why the withdrawal method is not enough

3 important reasons why the withdrawal method is not enough

Why your boyfriend shouldn't know your body count

Why your boyfriend shouldn't know your body count

Paul Okoye shares Cubana Chief Priest's phone numbers as he continues to defend BBNaija's Maria

Paul Okoye shares Cubana Chief Priest's phone numbers as he continues to defend BBNaija's Maria

My husband says I should be ashamed of menstruating in his house every month – Woman cries

My husband says I should be ashamed of menstruating in his house every month – Woman cries

Akrobeto's reaction to Manchester United’s 5-0 defeat featured on popular British troll network

Akrobeto's reaction to Manchester United’s 5-0 defeat featured on popular British troll network

How much sex is too much? Here's what it means and what to do

How much sex is too much? Here's what it means and what to do

'Now I know why some ladies don't show off their husbands on social media - IG dancer Janemena

'Now I know why some ladies don't show off their husbands on social media - IG dancer Janemena

Trending

Lagos Police boss Odumosu apologises, frees arrested #EndSARS protesters, journalists

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu [LSPC]

Fed Poly Bauchi sacks 2 lecturers for alleged sexual harassment

The main entrance of Federal Polytechnic Bauchi (Thisday)

Young Nigerians hit streets of Lagos, Abuja for #EndSARS memorial

An #EndSARS protester arrested in Lagos on October 20, 2021

Federal government names Igboho’s sponsors

Sunday Igboho walks around the place with an ethnic agenda (TheCable)