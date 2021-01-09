President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to end Boko Haram insurgency once and for all this year.

The president made the promise while speaking during the Juma’at prayer for the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration at the National Mosque, Abuja on Friday, January 8, 2021.

Buhari, who was represented by Defence Minister Magashi Salihi said, “This is a year of action and we will finish what we are doing.”

He urged Nigerians to pray for his administration saying, “What is happening in this country will soon be over.”

The president further said the contributions of the nation’s fallen heroes would always be remembered for the supreme price they paid in a bid to protect the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

He said, “It is not possible for Nigerians, especially the Armed Forces, to forget them in any situation we found ourselves in life and as a country.

“The sacrifices they have made will always be remembered. And as you can all see, the special prayer is the religious aspect of it, and one of the many activities lined up to honour and remember them.

“On the 15th we are going to lay the wreath. We will also pray for them for eternal rest.”

Buhari, however, urged officers to continue with their courageous tendencies in ensuring that Nigeria remained an indivisible corporate entity.

He also promised to prioritise the welfare and comfort of the families of the fallen heroes, adding that the country would continue to take care of those they left behind.