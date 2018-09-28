Pulse.ng logo
Buhari vows to do better if he wins re-election

Buhari "If I win the next election and I survive the next four years, I will do better"

The president said he has more to do if he wins a second term in office.

  • Published:
Buhari vows to do better if he wins re-election play President Muhammadu Buhari (Twitter/@umaragare)

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed that he'll consolidate on the achievements of his first term in office and do better as the country's leader if he wins re-election in the 2019 presidential election and survives the next four years.

The 75-year-old made this promise while addressing Nigerians based in the United States and Canada, as part of his trip to New York for the 73rd United Nations General Assembly.

While commending his administration for fulfilling campaign promises to boost the economy, fight insecurity and champion a campaign against corruption, the president also noted that there's more to be done.

"If I win the next election and I survive the next four years, I will do better," he said.

The president made this remark while talking about why Nigerians perceive him to be too slow in dealing with issues. According to him, he's committed to shedding his military skin to allow for democratic processes to take due course.

Buhari preaches world peace and security

When he addressed world leaders on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, President Buhari preached for world peace, highlighting major pressure points around the world where peace should be negotiated. He called on the international community to strengthen its resolve to combat ethnic and religious cleansing everywhere in the world.

President Buhari also condemned the illicit flow of funds across national boundaries, noting that it has huge negative impact on the stability, peace, and economic prospects of millions in developing countries.

"Corruption significantly deprives national Governments of resources to provide meaningful livelihoods to their populations who are predominantly youths, thus giving rise to more irregular migration," he said.

He urged all countries of the world to work together to achieve enduring peace and security.

