President Muhamadu Buhari has said that he will not make the mistake of seeking a third term in office.

The President says this while speaking at the opening of the ongoing National Executive Council meeting of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja on Friday, November 22, 2019.

He says he is limited by the two terms stated in the constitution, adding that age is not on his side..

“I’m not going to make the mistake of attempting a third term. Besides the age, the constitution makes provision for only two terms,” he said.