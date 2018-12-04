Buhari visits Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum, pays tribute to Holocaust victims

news

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum, in Oświęcim, Poland where he paid tribute to Holocaust victims.

This information is contained in a statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Tuesday.

Shehu stated that after a guided tour of the Museum, devoted to the memory of the victims who died at both camps during World War II, Buhari penned a hand-written tribute in the visitor’s book, quoting Shakespeare’s ”Julius Caesar”.

He wrote: “The evil that men do lives after them; the good is oft interred with their bones”.

The President also laid a wreath at Block 11 of the museum, known as the ‘‘Death block.’’

The presidential aide qouted an epitaph in the Block: ”Male and female prisoners from all parts of the camp complex where held in this building …following brutal interrogations, they were in most cases sentenced to death by shooting.”

Shehu revealed that shortly before leaving the Museum, which included the Nazi concentration camps Auschwitz I and Auschwitz II-Birkenau, Buhari fielded questions from State House Correspondents traveling with him.

The president described those fanning embers of discord in Nigeria as ‘illiterates and ignorant’.

According to the presidential aide, Buhari is on Day Four of his visit to Poland, where he had attended the opening of the UN Climate Change Conference in Katowice.

The President had delivered his national address at the 12-day meeting of COP24, met with several world leaders and visited the impressive Nigerian pavilion at the climate summit.

Buhari had earlier attended a town-hall meeting with Nigerians in Poland, a day after his arrival in the country.