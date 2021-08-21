Buhari urges new Emir of Bichi to emulate father in promoting peace, unity

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new Emir, Alhaji Nasiru Ado-Bayero, received his Staff of Office, from Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje on Saturday.

The President made the call in his congratulatory message to the Emir, on his coronation, on Saturday in Bichi.

Buhari was represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, also uncle to the emir.

“Your father, my late friend, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, may his soul rest in peace, was a symbol of unity, not only within the kingdom, but also in the entire Northern Nigeria and the country in general.

“I am confident that you will exhibit such leadership qualities and much more.

“As I continue to pray for your success, I look forward to your contributions in uplifting people of this emirate in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

“I wish to assure you of my support to leave a legacy,” he said.

Also speaking, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar III, urged traditional rulers to continue to assist government at all levels, to improve the living condition of Nigerians.

He commended the Kano state government for creating four additional emirates, which would assist in bringing more developments to the grassroot.