President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to suspend its strike action.

The President made the call at the 3rd Convocation Ceremony of the Alex Ekwueme-Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo, Ebonyi state on Tuesday, December 18, 2018.

He pledged that his administration will continue to support the education sector, adding that he is also aware of the inherent challenges.

According to Vanguard, Buhari said “We are not unmindful of the funding challenge faced by the education sector, occasioned by dwindling resources and other competing national needs.

“We will, however, continue doing the needful to improve the nation’s educational sector within available, limited resources.

“We will continue providing specific infrastructure through annual appropriation and other interventions such as the Tertiary Education Trust (TET) Fund, NEEDS assessment, among others.

“Universities have critical roles to play in nation building as they must justify their establishment through excellent, production-based research activities, innovative ideas, empowerment of youths among others."

ALSO READ: Ministry of labour appeals to ASUU to end strike

The President was represented at the event by the Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Victor Onuoha.

According to reports, the meeting between ASUU representatives and the Federal Government which held on Monday, December 17, 2018 ended abruptly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also quoted the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige as saying that the negotiations have been adjourned indefinitely.