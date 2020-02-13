The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in Borno State.

This is on the heels of killings in the state, targeted at destabilising the region and Nigeria at large.

At a press conference on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in Abuja, the convener, Princess Ajibola, condemned the renewed spate of insurgency in Borno state.

The group wondered why Borno State is "overly targeted for renewed insurgent attacks" despite the concentration of troops in almost all the communities in the state.

"We wish to condemn in its entirety the renewed spate of insurgents attacks in Borno state, with the latest which recently happened in Auno community where some unscrupulous elements elected to set vehicles, building and human beings on fire for no justifiable reason," the Ajibola said.

"This act is not only an affront to our collective sensibilities as a people; it indeed speaks volumes of some conspiracy theory that does not want the war against Boko Haram terrorists to come to an end so they can continue to hide under that cover to fleece the people of their commonwealth.

"We are particularly alarmed as to why in the whole of North-East Nigeria; Borno state is the only state that is witnessing renewed insurgent attacks despite the concentration of troops in almost all the communities in the state, including those that are impassible due to the failure of the government to provide the necessary amenities for human habitation.

"In the light of the above mentioned, the Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights wishes to call for a full and total declaration of a state of emergency in Borno State. This is necessary for the relevant authorities to get to the root cause of the renewed terrorist activities in the state.

"The governor of Borno State must step down to allow for full presidential powers to restore peace and security in the state and to also allow the deprived and exploited people of Borno State some relief. And the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole is appointed to oversee the affairs of the state until normalcy returns," the group added.

This, the group believes, is necessary in the quest for the restoration of lasting peace in Borno State.