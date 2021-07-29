Buhari saddened by death of 5 corps members in road accident

The five lost their lives in a crash on the Abaji-Kwali Expressway in Abuja on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

They had reportedly left Akwa Ibom State to report at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Katsina when the accident occurred.

President Buhari commiserated with the families of the deceased in a statement on Thursday, July 29.

He said Nigerians share in their grief and would continue to uphold them in prayers.

The 78-year-old also extended his best wishes to all corps members on national service, including those newly-deployed like the deceased.

"President Buhari reaffirms that the welfare and security of these young Nigerians, who have obeyed the call to serve the nation with dedication and selflessness, will remain a key priority of government, even as the sacrifices of the fallen youths will never be forgotten," the statement read.

Nigerian graduates are mandated to enroll for the one-year scheme, accepting job postings across numerous sectors in the country.

Many critics have over the years called for the scrapping of the programme, calls that have grown louder due to insecurity that has plagued many parts of the country in the past few years.

There's even a bill currently in the House of Representatives proposing that the programme be scrapped.