Buhari, Turkish President in bilateral talks in Aso Villa

NAN further reports that Buhari and Erdogan immediately went into a closed door bilateral meeting to renew the bond of friendship between Nigeria and Turkey.

A statement on the Turkish president’s visit to Nigeria, on Tuesday by Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s spokesman, said the two leaders were expected to consider about 24 bilateral agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs).

The Turkish leader, who arrived from Angola on Tuesday, would depart for Togo at the end of his visit.

Erdogan, who last visited Nigeria on March 2, 2016, was accompanied by the Turkish First Lady, Mrs Emine Erdogan.