Buhari transmits Business Facilitation Bill to NASS

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Senate, on Tuesday, received the Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2022, forwarded to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari for consideration and passage.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill was transmitted through a letter, dated June 17, addressed to President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, and read at plenary.

In the letter, Buhari said that the expeditious consideration and passage of the bill would promote the ease of doing business in the country.

“Pursuant to Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward herewith the Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provision) Bill 2022 for the kind consideration of the Senate.

“Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provision) Bill 2022 seeks to promote the ways of doing business in Nigeria by amending relevant legislation.

“While hoping that this submission will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the senate, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration,” he said.

