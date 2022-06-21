Buhari transmits Business Facilitation Bill to NASS

In the letter, Buhari said that the expeditious consideration and passage of the bill would promote the ease of doing business in the country.

“Pursuant to Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward herewith the Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provision) Bill 2022 for the kind consideration of the Senate.

“Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provision) Bill 2022 seeks to promote the ways of doing business in Nigeria by amending relevant legislation.