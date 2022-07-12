Buhari told to resign immediately if presidency is tough

HURIWA said this in a statement while calling on Buhari to resign to minimise the damage his "crass incompetence" would cost the country if he stayed on till May 29th, 2023.

According to reports, Buhari had, in a statement signed by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, described his seven years in office as “tough”.

The president, who said he was “eager to go”, disclosed this when he received some governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), legislators, and political leaders at his residence in Daura, Katsina State, during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

HURIWA’s statement partly read, “Following the admission by President Muhammadu Buhari that the Presidency is tough and that he is eager to go, a call has gone to President Muhammadu Buhari, from the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria to be honest enough to resign now to minimise the damage his crass incompetence and gross dereliction of duty would cost the Country if he stayed on till May 29th 2023.”

Few months ago HURIWA lambasted the government of President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly breeding extremely corrupt officials, especially those of northern extraction who feel a sense of entitlement.