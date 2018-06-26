Pulse.ng logo
Go
Buhari to visit Plateau after commissioning in Cross River

Plateau Killings Buhari to pay condolence visit to Jos after commissioning in Cross River

The president is currently in Cross River State.

  Published:
Buhari to visit Plateau after commissioning in Cross River play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)
President Muhammadu Buhari will pay a condolence visit to Plateau State in the wake of the gruesome killing of at least 86 people in the state on Saturday, June 25, 2018.

The president's Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, disclosed that he will arrive in Jos, the state capital, after the commissioning of an Automated Rice Seed and Seedling Factory in Calabar, Cross River State on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

 

On Monday, the president blamed the escalation of the herders-farmers conflict on politicians who are taking advantage of the crisis for political gains in the upcoming 2019 elections.

Even though eyewitnesses have reported a death toll of well above 120, the state's police command said on Sunday, June 24, that 86 people were killed in the wave of violence with 50 houses also reported to be burnt.

The attacks took place in Xland, Gindin Akwati, Ruku, Nghar, Kura Falls and Kakuruk in Gashish District, as well as Rakok, Kok and Razat in the Ropp District, leading to subsequent retaliation by locals who reportedly targeted Muslims in some communities.

Herders/farmers conflict

Herders and farmers have clashed for years over the battle for resources as roaming herdsmen tend to graze their cattle on farmlands, leading to tension and sometimes violence that leads to deaths of people on both sides.

Ever since herdsmen were blamed for the death of 73 people in attacks launched in Guma and Logo local government areas of Benue State in the opening days of January 2018, hundreds of people have been killed in similar attacks with Taraba and Benue bearing most of the brunt.

