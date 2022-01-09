RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari to visit Ogun Thursday

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Buhari would be welcomed at 10 a.m at the Gateway City Gate Monument Park at Sagamu Interchange.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

The Ogun government on Sunday announced that President Muhammadu Buhari would undertake a one-day state visit to Ogun on Thursday.

Recommended articles

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Abeokuta by Mr Kunle Somorin, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Dapo Abiodun.

According to the statement, Buhari will, during the visit, inaugurate some of infrastructural projects executed by Abiodun.

The statement said that Buhari would be welcomed at 10 a.m. at the Gateway City Gate Monument Park at Sagamu Interchange where he would inaugurate the first project.

The statement listed other projects to be commissioned by the president as including the 527 units low and medium Kobape Housing Scheme in Abeokuta and the 83 duplexes at Kings Court Estate at Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

The other project, according to the statement, is the Ijebu-Ode /Mojoda-Epe expressway.

It emphasised that invited guests were expected to be seated by 9.30 a.m. at the City Gate by the Sagamu Interchange, adding that COVID-19 safety protocols would be strictly observed.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari to visit Ogun Thursday

Buhari to visit Ogun Thursday

Sanusi advises Nigerians to get PVC to elect competent leaders in 2023

Sanusi advises Nigerians to get PVC to elect competent leaders in 2023

COVID-19: NCDC announces 1 death, 766 new infections

COVID-19: NCDC announces 1 death, 766 new infections

Osinbajo leaves Nigeria for Ghana to attend ECOWAS summit on Mali

Osinbajo leaves Nigeria for Ghana to attend ECOWAS summit on Mali

New Anambra airport records 142 flights, 3,865 passengers in 1 month

New Anambra airport records 142 flights, 3,865 passengers in 1 month

Osinbajo: 'Nothing can separate this country, not religion, not ethnicity'

Osinbajo: 'Nothing can separate this country, not religion, not ethnicity'

Southwest PDP leaders criticise Aliyu over comment on 2023 presidential ticket

Southwest PDP leaders criticise Aliyu over comment on 2023 presidential ticket

PDP disowns ex-governor’s claim on zoning of presidential ticket to North

PDP disowns ex-governor’s claim on zoning of presidential ticket to North

Terrorists kill more than 200 in Zamfara, Buhari fumes

Terrorists kill more than 200 in Zamfara, Buhari fumes

Trending

El-Rufai wants to bomb forests where bandits live

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, says a bombing campaign would only take months [Daily Trust]

State Police is not an option - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

Wike bans prostitution, nightclubbing in Rivers

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Twitter/@GovWike]

What Nigerian passport applicants went through in 2021

What Nigerian passport applicants went through in 2021.