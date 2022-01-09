Buhari to visit Ogun Thursday

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Abeokuta by Mr Kunle Somorin, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Dapo Abiodun.

According to the statement, Buhari will, during the visit, inaugurate some of infrastructural projects executed by Abiodun.

The statement said that Buhari would be welcomed at 10 a.m. at the Gateway City Gate Monument Park at Sagamu Interchange where he would inaugurate the first project.

The statement listed other projects to be commissioned by the president as including the 527 units low and medium Kobape Housing Scheme in Abeokuta and the 83 duplexes at Kings Court Estate at Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

The other project, according to the statement, is the Ijebu-Ode /Mojoda-Epe expressway.