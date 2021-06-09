Buhari to visit Lagos to commission projects on Thursday

According to Punch, a source in the Nigeria Police Force has disclosed that barring any last-minute challenge, the President will fly into Lagos from Abuja on Thursday.

The anonymous source also told the newspaper that the president’s “advanced team are already in Lagos and the President should be in the state if the weather is okay for flight”, adding that the presence of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, in Lagos, is part of the preparation to receive the President.

Baba, who arrived in the state on Wednesday on a three-day work visit had earlier said that he was in Lagos to familairise and address officers of the command.

Pulse Nigeria

Also, Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Bashir Ahmad, had in a Facebook post on Wednesday, announced that Buhari would be in Lagos on Thursday.

Bashir wrote; “President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow (Thursday), commission the 156km Lagos — Ibadan standard gauge railway line in Lagos, the first double-track standard gauge rail in West Africa, and the first Nigerian railway line to be started and completed by the same administration, since 1960.

“Construction started in March 2017, and test-running commenced in December 2020.

“The Ebute Metta Station, known as the Mobolaji Johnson Station, is the largest railway station in West Africa with a holding capacity of 6000 passengers.

“President Buhari is committed to developing a modern national railway network that will connect every part of Nigeria, and promote trade, travel, tourism, commerce and national integration. — Presidency.”