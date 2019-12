The President stated this when he received Letters of Credence of the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Mary Beth Leonard, at the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Buhari further alerted that some people might provide misleading and manipulative narratives for self-serving purposes, ignoring the larger picture of a united country.

He said the recent listing of Nigeria for human rights concerns created an impression that some people were being unfairly treated or marginalised in the country.

“I know that those with access have created an impression of being marginalised.

“I sit here with a clear conscience. I took an oath and I am honouring the office,’’ he said.

Buhari said he took some time to explain the situation in the country when he met with President Donald Trump in Washington DC as the American President expressed concern with reports of attacks on segments of the society.

“It is not an easy task to work for the unity of the country, and I am doing my best. During your stay in the country I am asking you to ensure that your sources of strategic information cut across,’’ he added.

The president also urged the envoy to use the opportunity of her posting to Nigeria, with her experience, knowledge and energy to get the facts on the country.

In her remarks, the U.S. ambassador said Nigeria was listed on a watch list to deepen conversation on the humanitarian situation in the country, accepting that some people could “flare the flames and crystalise issues’’ that could affect peaceful coexistence.

“There are people who make things less attractive than they seem,’’ she said.

She noted that the report would deepen conversation of the situation in the country, especially with religious leaders and mediators.

“I want to assure that the United States recognises and celebrates the integration in Nigeria,’’ Leonard said.

She added that the United States would always side with transparent processes.

The ambassador said Nigeria and America have a lot in common in terms of “being big among neighbours, enthusiastic and entrepreneurial”.

ALSO READ: The beating handed Deji Adeyanju stands condemned and should be investigated [Editorial]

Leonard also assured Buhari of support from the U.S., especially on the humanitarian challenges, while appreciating the willingness to always share useful information and intelligence with her country.

“I feel it’s a privilege and great honour to be here; coming to see the giant of Africa. I have worked for 30 decades before coming to Nigeria.

“We will do a lot together for peace, security and delivering humanitarian assistance,’’ she added.

Buhari also received Letters of Credence from the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Nigeria, Ahamed Lebbe Sabarullah Khan.

The president appreciated the country for supporting Nigeria to provide the President of the United Nations General Assembly.

In his remarks, the High Commissioner said both Nigeria and Sri Lanka face similar challenges and will support each other.

Khan added that Sri Lanka would also strengthen bilateral relations with Nigeria on trade and investments.