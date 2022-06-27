RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari to swear in Justice Ariwoola as acting CJN

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Born on 22 August 1954, Justice Ariwoola is from Oyo state.

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola (Daily Trust)
Justice Olukayode Ariwoola (Daily Trust)
Recommended articles

Justice Muhammad resigned on health grounds on Monday, June 27, 2022.

Justice is the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court.

According to Daily Trust, Justice Ariwoola will be sworn in by 2 pm at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

Born on 22 August 1954, Justice Ariwoola is from Oyo state.

He was formerly a Justice of the Court of Appeal before being elevated to the Supreme Court bench in 2011.

Details later…

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 things to know about the new Chief Justice of Nigeria

5 things to know about the new Chief Justice of Nigeria

President Buhari returns from Rwanda after 26th CHOGM

President Buhari returns from Rwanda after 26th CHOGM

PVC: Yobe Govt declares 3 work-free days for civil servants

PVC: Yobe Govt declares 3 work-free days for civil servants

JAMB warns CBT centres against extortion

JAMB warns CBT centres against extortion

Buhari to swear in Justice Ariwoola as acting CJN

Buhari to swear in Justice Ariwoola as acting CJN

NNPP registers 2m members in Borno — Chairman

NNPP registers 2m members in Borno — Chairman

Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns as CJN

Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns as CJN

Tinubu jets out to France

Tinubu jets out to France

Under Buhari, sanity is being restored in civil service- BMO

Under Buhari, sanity is being restored in civil service- BMO

Trending

Buhari nominates 7 new ministers, forwards their names to Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari nominates seven new ministers.

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu’s arrest in UK, what we know so far

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu (TheNation)

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil