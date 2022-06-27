Buhari to swear in Justice Ariwoola as acting CJN
Born on 22 August 1954, Justice Ariwoola is from Oyo state.
Justice Muhammad resigned on health grounds on Monday, June 27, 2022.
Justice is the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court.
According to Daily Trust, Justice Ariwoola will be sworn in by 2 pm at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.
He was formerly a Justice of the Court of Appeal before being elevated to the Supreme Court bench in 2011.
Details later…
