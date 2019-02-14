The Presidents Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement, said Buhari gave the warning during a courtesy visit to the palace of Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir, on Thursday.

The president was in Katsina for the grand finale of the APC presidential campaign rally before the elections on Saturday, having visited all the states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

President Buhari said: Those who betray the peoples trust, we will not spare them, they would be fished out and dealt with.

He also told the Emir and members of the Emirate Council that the promises he made before his election in 2015 had been met, adding with certainty that all he needed was a second term and would not ask for more.

There is hope in the future of this great country, the President added.

He, however, appealed to all Nigerians to ensure peaceful conduct of the election.

The President highlighted his administrations achievements in infrastructure development including improved power supply, as well as empowering artisans, craftsmen, tailors, barbers and battery chargers to increase output and better their own lives.

The local production of rice and the increased agricultural production have helped the country to achieve food self-sufficiency, he said.

The President thanked the people of his home state for the unprecedented turnout of men and women from both rural and urban areas and the intensity of support shown by them.

He said it was humbling to see a mammoth crowd lined the streets of Katsina and filled the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium to see and listen to him give a scorecard of his stewardship in the last three and half years.

In his remarks, the Emir of Katsina noted that the massive support, enthusiastic following and the heros welcome received by the President was a clear testimony of the peoples approval for his leadership, personality and integrity.

He said no other major political figure in Nigeria was anywhere near the President in popular acceptance, adding that honesty can never be defeated.

The Emir pledged 100 percent Katsina support to the Presidents re-election.