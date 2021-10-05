Omo-Agege made this known when he presided over Senate Tuesday’s plenary.
Buhari to present 2022 budget to NASS on Thursday
President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to present the 2022 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president had earlier on Tuesday, presented a revised 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) to the Senate for approval.
The revised MTEF/FSP provides the basic structure for the estimates and assumptions that underlines the annual budget.
