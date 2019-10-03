President Muhammadu Buhari would be presenting the 2020 appropriations bill to the National Assembly on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

As a tradition, the President would be addressing a joint sitting of both the Senate and House of Assembly at 2pm.

Senate spokesman, Adedayo Adeyeye, disclosed this while speaking to journalists at the National Assembly on Thursday, October 3, 2019.

Earlier, the National Assembly Joint Committee on Finance had passed the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Paper, a week after it was submitted to the Legislature by the Executive arm.

Adeyeye expressed optimism that the 2020 appropriation bill would be passed by the National Assembly before the Christmas break.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, had assured Nigerians that the National Assembly would work to ensure that the country returns to the January-December budget circle.