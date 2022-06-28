RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari to pay state visit to Portugal, participate in UN Ocean Conference

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday, depart Abuja on a State Visit to Portugal at the invitation of President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

buhari-jets-out (VanguardNGR)
buhari-jets-out (VanguardNGR)

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s media aide, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

According to Shehu, the president, who will hold official talks with his Portuguese counterpart, will be conferred with the country’s National Honour and decorated with ‘Great Collar of the Order of Prince Henry.’

“The two presidents are expected to chair an enlarged bilateral meeting and witness the signing of some agreements bordering on issues of mutual concern.

“President Buhari will also visit the Portuguese parliament and hold discussions with its president, Dr Augusto Santo Silva, as well as the Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa.

“In the course of the visit, the president is scheduled to address a Forum of Nigerian and Portuguese businessmen and hold separate meetings with select Portuguese Chief Executive Officers and prospective investors to Nigeria.

“President Buhari will also participate in the United Nations Ocean Conference, which began in Lisbon on June 27, and runs till July 1,’’ the presidential aide said.

The conference is being co-hosted by the Governments of Kenya and Portugal and supported by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA).

It aims to accelerate the adoption of science-based innovative solutions to challenges facing oceans and the global marine ecosystem.

The Nigerian leader is also expected to engage members of the Nigerian community in Portugal on matters affecting them and developments at home.

Shehu said the president would be accompanied by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare and Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

Others are the National Security Adviser, retired Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno, the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Abubakar and Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

The president is expected to return to Abuja on July 2.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army caution officers against leakage of classified, secret documents

Army caution officers against leakage of classified, secret documents

Senate insists on probe of Tanko Muhammad, former CJN

Senate insists on probe of Tanko Muhammad, former CJN

We will kneel for Wike if he dumps party - PDP

We will kneel for Wike if he dumps party - PDP

Buhari to pay state visit to Portugal, participate in UN Ocean Conference

Buhari to pay state visit to Portugal, participate in UN Ocean Conference

FG restates commitment to support NYSC scheme, corps members

FG restates commitment to support NYSC scheme, corps members

Nigeria can manufacture own vehicles, aircraft, weapons — Osinbajo

Nigeria can manufacture own vehicles, aircraft, weapons — Osinbajo

Africa needs approximately USD 2.8 trillion to implement its Nationally Determined Contributions - Research

Africa needs approximately USD 2.8 trillion to implement its Nationally Determined Contributions - Research

Organ Transplant: NDPB to investigate citizens’ data privacy breach

Organ Transplant: NDPB to investigate citizens’ data privacy breach

Hajj: 400 intending pilgrims leave Kano for Saudi Arabia

Hajj: 400 intending pilgrims leave Kano for Saudi Arabia

Trending

Buhari nominates 7 new ministers, forwards their names to Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari nominates seven new ministers.

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu’s arrest in UK, what we know so far

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu (TheNation)

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil