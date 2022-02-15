RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari to participate in EU-AU Summit in Belgium

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja, on Tuesday, to join European and other African leaders as well as heads of multilateral organizations at the 6th European Union-African Union Summit in Brussels, Belgium.

The President's media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed this development in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Shehu, the Summit which holds Feb. 17 – 18, will have the participants deliberate on themes currently affecting the world.

He said: “Such areas of discussion include: Financing for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth; Climate Change and Energy Transition, Digital and Transport (Connectivity and Infrastructure); Peace, Security and Governance; and Private Sector Support and Economic Integration.’’

Others include, Education, Culture and Vocational Training, Migration and Mobility; Agriculture and Sustainable Development and Health Systems and Vaccine Production.

The presidential aide added that the Nigerian leader would use the opportunity of the meeting to have other bilateral engagements.

He disclosed that the president would be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikeazor.

The National Security Adviser, retired Maj.Gen. Babagana Monguno, Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai and the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa will also be part of the entourage.

The president is expected back in the country on Saturday.

