Presidency has announced that President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation at 7 pm on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

In a tweet on Sunday, the presidency enjoined television, radio and other electronic media outlets in Nigeria to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

This is coming after Nigerians called on the president to address the nation on coronavirus outbreak in the country.