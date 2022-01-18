RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari to attend Gambian President, Adama Barrow’s inauguration Wednesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Wednesday, depart Abuja for Banjul, Republic of The Gambia, to attend the inauguration of Gambian President, Adama Barrow, following his re-election for a second term.

Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s Media Aide, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Shehu said: “On the invitation of his host, President Buhari will be special guest of honour at the ceremonies to be attended by other African leaders at Independence Stadium, Bakau.’’

Buhari, along with other ECOWAS leaders, played a leading role in the restoration of democratic rule in The Gambia in 2017, after former President Yahya Jammeh refused to surrender power after losing the election.

The president will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama; National Security Adviser, Retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno; Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai, and other top government officials.

The president is expected back in the country at the end of the inauguration ceremonies.

