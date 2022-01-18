Buhari to attend Gambian President, Adama Barrow’s inauguration Wednesday

Shehu said: “On the invitation of his host, President Buhari will be special guest of honour at the ceremonies to be attended by other African leaders at Independence Stadium, Bakau.’’

Buhari, along with other ECOWAS leaders, played a leading role in the restoration of democratic rule in The Gambia in 2017, after former President Yahya Jammeh refused to surrender power after losing the election.

The president will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama; National Security Adviser, Retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno; Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai, and other top government officials.