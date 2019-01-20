Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, the South East Zonal Coordinator of Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Organisation made the announcement at the All Progressive Congress (APC) stakeholders meeting in Awka on Saturday.

Ikeazor said that on arrival, Buhari would pay courtesy a visit on the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe and his Council, before proceeding to inaugurate the Mausoleum.

“You are aware that the Zik Mausoleum has been abandoned for so many years but at the inception of the Buhari administration in 2015, Mr President promised to complete the project and it has been completed,” she said.

She said that thousands of APC faithful and supporters were expected to attend the campaign rally at the Holy Trinity Basilica ground in Onitsha.

“The party has concluded plans to deploy strategies to win the election including door-to-door and community campaigns.

“The people of South East are extremely prepared to give Mr President better votes than in 2015,” she assured.

Also speaking, the State Coordinator and Senator representing Anambra South, Sen. Andy Uba said the meeting was also arranged to reconcile aggrieved members of the party ahead of the election.

“For us to be able to win, help the president, candidates and the zone, we must be able to seek ways of working together.

“The president will win with more votes than he had before,” Uba said.

The state Acting APC Chairman, Mr Basil Ejidike said the party was committed to ensuring victory for the President and all its candidates in the state.

He called on party faithful and supporters of Buhari to turn out massively for the mega rally.