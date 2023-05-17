Buhari to open VIP wing of Aso Rock medical centre days after treatment abroad

The Director of Information, State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the inauguration of the health project was part of the Buhari administration's commitment to advancing healthcare management in the country.

Oladunjoye recalled that the legacy project, situated within the premises of the Presidential Villa, had its ground-breaking ceremony conducted by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, on November 1, 2021.

"The project spans an impressive total floor area of 2,485 square metres on a suspended floor with a basement.

"The hospital, which serves as a specialised Intensive Care Centre, caters for the president, vice-president, their immediate families and VIPs; incorporates state-of-the-art medical technology.

"The Presidential/VIP Wing houses several specialised departments, to be staffed by a team of medical professionals, featuring five consultation rooms dedicated to various specialities, including respiratory, cardiology, ophthalmology, ENT, and general consultation," he noted.

According to Oladunjoye, the hospital has a specialized X-ray suite equipped with a digital X-ray machine as well as a diagnostic suite encompassing MRI, CT scan, and endoscopy facilities.

He further revealed that patients and visitors could enjoy access to a Healing Garden, designed to foster healing, relaxation, and enhancement of overall well-being.

"With a total cost amounting to N21 billion, completed well on schedule and on budget, the VIP Wing also showcases a Catheterization Laboratory (Cath lab), two operating rooms for regular procedures, and special procedures such as organ transplants," he added.

The director said the Presidential/VIP Wing would coexist with the State House Medical Centre, located in Asokoro, Abuja.