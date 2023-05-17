The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari to open VIP wing of Aso Rock medical centre days after treatment abroad

News Agency Of Nigeria

The hospital caters for the president, vice-president, their immediate families and VIPs;

President Muhammadu Buhari regularly sought medical treatment abroad during his eight years in office [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari regularly sought medical treatment abroad during his eight years in office [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The Director of Information, State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the inauguration of the health project was part of the Buhari administration's commitment to advancing healthcare management in the country.

Oladunjoye recalled that the legacy project, situated within the premises of the Presidential Villa, had its ground-breaking ceremony conducted by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, on November 1, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The project spans an impressive total floor area of 2,485 square metres on a suspended floor with a basement.

"The hospital, which serves as a specialised Intensive Care Centre, caters for the president, vice-president, their immediate families and VIPs; incorporates state-of-the-art medical technology.

"The Presidential/VIP Wing houses several specialised departments, to be staffed by a team of medical professionals, featuring five consultation rooms dedicated to various specialities, including respiratory, cardiology, ophthalmology, ENT, and general consultation," he noted.

According to Oladunjoye, the hospital has a specialized X-ray suite equipped with a digital X-ray machine as well as a diagnostic suite encompassing MRI, CT scan, and endoscopy facilities.

He further revealed that patients and visitors could enjoy access to a Healing Garden, designed to foster healing, relaxation, and enhancement of overall well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

"With a total cost amounting to N21 billion, completed well on schedule and on budget, the VIP Wing also showcases a Catheterization Laboratory (Cath lab), two operating rooms for regular procedures, and special procedures such as organ transplants," he added.

The director said the Presidential/VIP Wing would coexist with the State House Medical Centre, located in Asokoro, Abuja.

"The medical facility remains committed to providing accessible, well-equipped, and rejuvenated healthcare services, catering to the diverse needs of patients through a range of comprehensive medical treatments," he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UN wants $2.6 billion to provide humanitarian support in Sudan

UN wants $2.6 billion to provide humanitarian support in Sudan

Falz condemns Seyi Kuti's assault on police officer

Falz condemns Seyi Kuti's assault on police officer

Buhari to open VIP wing of Aso Rock medical centre days after treatment abroad

Buhari to open VIP wing of Aso Rock medical centre days after treatment abroad

FG pays salary-in-arrears for medical lecturers, ASUU left out

FG pays salary-in-arrears for medical lecturers, ASUU left out

Buhari sad about killing of US Embassy staff in Anambra

Buhari sad about killing of US Embassy staff in Anambra

Obi condemns ‘despicable killing’ of US embassy officials in Anambra

Obi condemns ‘despicable killing’ of US embassy officials in Anambra

Buhari created 12 million jobs in agriculture – FG

Buhari created 12 million jobs in agriculture – FG

Nigerian immigrant, Yemi Mobolade emerges 1st elected black mayor of Colorado Springs

Nigerian immigrant, Yemi Mobolade emerges 1st elected black mayor of Colorado Springs

Yusuf Gagdi wants North Central to get Speakership of 10th NASS

Yusuf Gagdi wants North Central to get Speakership of 10th NASS

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse. [Daily Post]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse

the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has commenced sitting over the petition filed against the electoral victory of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Court of Appeal]

These 5 tribunal judges will decide petitions against Tinubu

Seun Kuti voluntarily surrendered himself to the authorities, after the IGP ordered his arrest [Instagram/BigBirdKuti]

Lagos police justifies handcuffing Seun Kuti