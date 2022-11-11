Buhari to inaugurate ₦21bn presidential VIP clinic before exit

This is as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, on Thursday, November 10, 2022, inaugurated four new projects at the clinic.

When will the clinic be launched: He assured that the project would be completed on schedule before the end of President Buhari’s term.

He also noted that the projects would help to build a State House Clinic that is technology driven and people-centred while addressing healthcare service delivery challenges.

‘‘This building’s unique importance lies in the bold statement about the current administration’s commitment to excellence and ensuring that facilities in the State House Clinic are comparable to the best around the world,’’ he said.

The newly inaugurated projects: The projects inaugurated included a Dental Wing Extension Building, a block of 2-bedroom flats at the Staff Quarters and a biosafety Level 2 Molecular Laboratory, certified by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC,

Among the projects to be launched is a medium-capacity incinerator, donated to the government by the Ecological Project Office, Office of the SGF.