Buhari to inaugurate 7 legacy projects Tuesday

Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman, who confirmed this development in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the projects were in line with the Buhari administration’s determination to upgrade and expand the nation’s stock of infrastructure.

The projects, according to Adesina, comprised of three major bridges, three Federal Secretariats and a road, saying the historic event would be headlined by the Second Niger Bridge which was conceptualised in 2005.

He noted that in 2014, there was an attempt to begin the project through Public Private Partnership (PPP) but this was not successful.

He, however, revealed that the construction work began in 2016 with the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF).

The presidential aide disclosed that other projects to be inaugurated by the president included the Loko-Oweto Bridge across River Benue to link Benue to Nasarawa and the Ikom Bridge in Cross River.

"The road project is the completed section of the over 200 kilometres of Kano-Kaduna Dual Carriage Expressway and three new Federal Secretariats.

"The first of the Federal Secretariats at Awka is located at Executive Business District Layout, Awka South Local Government Area, Anambra and is situated on 5.106 Hectares of land."

He recalled that the project was first awarded on December 9, 2011 but was practically completed and taken over by the Ministry of Works and Housing on July 14, 2022.

The secretariat has a total of 498 office spaces, a conference hall, four committee rooms, an exhibition hall, a banking hall, a post office and befitting reception.

In addition, the secretariat has lift facilities, well laid out parking spaces and drainages, staff canteen, fire hydrant and other vital facilities.

The second, Federal Secretariat Gusau, Zamfara is located at Unguwan Dan Lawan, off Sokoto By-Pass Road, Gusau, Zamfara State.

The project is situated on 7.5 hectares of land and was practically completed and taken over by the ministry on November 30, 2022.

According to Adesina, the third to be inaugurated is the Federal Secretariat, Yenagoa, which is located at Alamieyeseigha Road, in Bayelsa

"It is situated on a 7.5 Hectares of land and was awarded on Dec.9, 2011 but was practically completed and taken over by the Ministry on November 30, 2022."