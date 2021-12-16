RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari to fly to Turkey for partnership summit

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The president is expected to be gone for four days alongside his wife and top officials.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari will fly to Turkey on Thursday, December 16, 2021 to attend the third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit.

Recommended articles

His spokesperson, Femi Adesina, announced in a statement on Thursday that the summit would review the cooperation between African countries and Turkey since the last one held seven years ago.

The theme of the summit, hosted by Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is 'Enhanced Partnership for Common Development and Prosperity'.

Erdogan himself was hosted by Buhari when he visited Nigeria in October, and the two agreed on several bilateral deals in the fields of energy, defence, industry, mining, and hydrocarbons.

The Turkish president had during that visit promised to expand the volume of trade with Nigeria to $5 billion.

Adesina said Nigeria's delegation to the summit will enhance cooperation with other partners for more trade and investment opportunities.

"It is expected that the summit would provide guidelines and direction for cooperation with African countries for the next five years," the statement read.

The president will travel with his wife, Aisha, and the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi (retired); FCT, Mohammed Bello; Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; Agriculture, Mohammed Abubakar; and Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo.

The National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retired), and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar are also part of the delegation scheduled to return on Sunday, December 19.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is a News Editor at Pulse with focus on all things good, bad, and ugly about Nigerian affairs. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria records 1,424 new COVID-19 cases in 14 states, FCT

Nigeria records 1,424 new COVID-19 cases in 14 states, FCT

Bandits are enemies of humanity, Tambuwal says

Bandits are enemies of humanity, Tambuwal says

Buhari to fly to Turkey for partnership summit

Buhari to fly to Turkey for partnership summit

FEC approves $1.9bn to boost power supply from 5,000 to 7,000 megawatts

FEC approves $1.9bn to boost power supply from 5,000 to 7,000 megawatts

Court grants N5m bail each to15 suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s home

Court grants N5m bail each to15 suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s home

FEC approves 20% salary increase for Nigerian police officers

FEC approves 20% salary increase for Nigerian police officers

Resident doctors decry inadequate medical equipment in health sector

Resident doctors decry inadequate medical equipment in health sector

NBA partners ICCS, launches communication courses for lawyers

NBA partners ICCS, launches communication courses for lawyers

Obasanjo wants Nigerians to start thinking about life after Buhari

Obasanjo wants Nigerians to start thinking about life after Buhari

Trending

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron (Solacebase)

Embassy confirms arrival of 78 Nigerian students on scholarship in Russia

Nigerian students arrive Russia (NAN)

Emirates Airline suspends flights to Nigeria indefinitely

Emirates Airline suspends flights to Nigeria indefinitely.

Sanwo-Olu cancels planned 'walk for peace', blames Omicron variant

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu [LASG]