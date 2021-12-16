Buhari to fly to Turkey for partnership summit

His spokesperson, Femi Adesina, announced in a statement on Thursday that the summit would review the cooperation between African countries and Turkey since the last one held seven years ago.

The theme of the summit, hosted by Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is 'Enhanced Partnership for Common Development and Prosperity'.

Erdogan himself was hosted by Buhari when he visited Nigeria in October, and the two agreed on several bilateral deals in the fields of energy, defence, industry, mining, and hydrocarbons.

The Turkish president had during that visit promised to expand the volume of trade with Nigeria to $5 billion.

Adesina said Nigeria's delegation to the summit will enhance cooperation with other partners for more trade and investment opportunities.

"It is expected that the summit would provide guidelines and direction for cooperation with African countries for the next five years," the statement read.

The president will travel with his wife, Aisha, and the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi (retired); FCT, Mohammed Bello; Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; Agriculture, Mohammed Abubakar; and Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo.