Buhari to commission Edo-Azura Power Plant Nov. 27

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Edo Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie on Wednesday noted that preparations were in top gear to give the president a grand reception.

The Edo Government has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will on Nov. 27 visit the state to commission the Edo-Azura Power Plant.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Edo Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie on Wednesday noted that preparations were in top gear to give the president a grand reception.

Osagie added that the president would also attend the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Annual Conference to hold in Benin, the Edo capital within the same period.

“We are delighted that the President will be in the state for the Chief of Army Staff Conference, the commissioning of the Edo-Azura Power Plant and other engagements in the state.”

“The impressive governance model by Gov. Godwin Obaseki is one of the reasons we are having August visitors from the Federal Government.

“We are also delighted that the president is coming down by himself this time,” he said.

He said the state government was pleased to have the president commission the project, which he described as a shining example of the state’s attractiveness to investors.

“The Edo-Azura Power Plant is a success story in the state’s drive to keep investors and has become a model for other states in the country.

“We are very much delighted that the president will be here to commission the facility.

“This will be the second time, we are having a visit from the Presidency in less than six months and it shows we are doing something right.

“So, we are indeed happy to have the president,” he added.

