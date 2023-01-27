ADVERTISEMENT
Buhari to commission Dala Inland Dry port on Monday

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Managing Director, Dala Inland Dry Port, Ahmad Rabiu says President Muhammadu Buhari will commission the Dala International Inland Dry Port on Monday, Jan. 31.

President Muhammadu Buhari (Channels TV)
According to him, the port is the first international inland dry port to move cargoes from Kano to any part of the world without follow-up to any sea ports across Nigeria.

Rabiu commended the Federal Government under President Buhari for providing all the support required for the takeoff, noting that they had met the requirements on infrastructure and other critical amenities.

The managing director said the stacking area of the port had the capacity of containing 20 thousand units of containers before moving anywhere at any time.

He said that the area covered six hectares of land and the management was willing to add more.

Rabiu further stated that all the requirements needed for clearance by businessmen, and customs duty would be done right from Kano without follow-up to any seaport in Nigeria.

Responding, the Chairman, Dala Inland Dry Port, Alhaji Abubakar Bawuro said the management of the port was prepared technically, physically, and with interested partners to boost businesses in Kano, Nigeria and Africa in general.

According to Bawuro, Dala Inland Dry Port is now a solution to the problems brought about by the seaports and they will introduce cargo tracking and door-to-door delivery of goods and services.

He said the success of the inland dry port was a joint venture between state government, the business community, regulatory agencies, and Federal Government of Nigeria and would make business in Kano and its neighbourhood more competitive.

He then urged members of the media to partner with the management in ensuring efficiency, emphasising that the place is not a monument but a business venture.

