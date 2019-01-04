President Muhammadu Buhari has commended religious leaders in the country for upholding his administration in prayers, particularly as the general elections approach.

The president gave the commendation when he received the leadership of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday.

He said: “I am very grateful for this visit. God will answer our prayers. With your prayers, we will go into the field, and be victorious.

“Your good intentions and prayers are appreciated. This is what is expected of institutions working for God,’’ he said.

Buhari said he was glad that the church lauded the good work done by government in the areas of infrastructure, anti-corruption and security.

“It will encourage us to do more. We have no other country than Nigeria, and we must do the best for her. I said it more than a generation ago. Thank you for identifying with our objectives,’’ the president said.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Dr Solomon Alao, had told the president to remain resolute, particularly in the war against corruption.

He said: “We anticipate that corruption, which is killing Nigeria, may fight back, but you will prevail because majority of Nigerians are with you.”

He also asked the President to use his good office to ensure the release of Leah Sharibu, held captive by Boko Haram for refusing to renounce her faith.

Alao also canvassed a level playing field for the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct free and fair polls; and a consideration of the clamour for restructuring of the Federation.

Established in 1925, the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria is an umbrella body of all Cherubim and Seraphim Churches founded in Nigeria and in the Diaspora.